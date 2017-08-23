Woman drags man who harassed her to the GRP

The Kalyan GRP registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman by word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational) The Kalyan GRP registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman by word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational)

A woman grabbed an eve-teaser by the collar and dragged him to Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) station on Monday evening after the man allegedly made lewd gestures at her. The man was arrested later.

A video of the woman dragging the man to the police station went viral on social media by Tuesday. In her complaint to the police, the woman has said she was on her way to her mother’s house when the incident took place at platform number 1 of Kalyan Railway station.

“I was waiting for a train and the man kept staring at me. When our eyes met, he winked at me and made lewd gestures. I ignored him a few times. But when he continued doing it, I could not take it anymore,” the woman has said in her statement to the police.

She then went up to the accused, grabbed him by the collar, raised the alarm and with help of women GRP officers, took the man to the police station. The Kalyan GRP registered a case against the accused under Section 354 (outraging modesty of woman by word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said the man has been identified as Surendra Lalbahadur Gautam (30), a resident of Kalyan. Gautam is from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh.

