Woman delivers baby in clinic at Ghatkopar station

A 26-year-old woman on Tuesday delivered a baby in a clinic set up in the premises of the Ghatkopar railway station. The woman, Gudia Abrar Sheikh, was travelling from Titwala to Kurla along with her husband in a suburban train when she went into labour.

She got down on the platform no 3 at Ghatkopar where doctors from ‘One Rupee Clinic’ rushed to her help. “As soon our team members at Ghatkopar were informed about the labour pain of Gudia, they rushed to the platform and safely brought her to our clinic,” said Dr Rahul Ghule, who is attached to the clinic.

The woman delivered the child, a girl who weighed 2.5 kg, at the clinic and was later shifted to the nearby Rajawadi Hospital for further care and treatment, he said. ‘One Rupee Clinics’ have been set up at select stations on the Central Railway’s suburban section to provide emergency help to rail accident victims and give medical treatment to the general public.

These clinics charge just Re 1 per patient for their services, which are currently available at stations like Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vashi, Wadala Road and Mulund. More such health facilities are to be opened on metro stations.

