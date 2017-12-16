Woman crushed by tree: Govandi police give Rs 17,000 to victim’s children

Everyone at the police station contributed to help the family. Express Everyone at the police station contributed to help the family. Express

After coming to know that the children of Sharda Godeshwar, who died last week after a tree fell on her, had borrowed money for her funeral, the Govandi police pooled in Rs 17,000 and gave it to them.

Godeshwar, who used to work as a help, was sitting on a bench outside a garden in Chembur on December 7 when a tree fell on her, killing her. She is survived by her husband and three children, Sumit, Sushant and Swapnali. Senior police inspector Shashikant Mane of Govandi police station said, “We tried to help the children as much as we could. We collected the money so that they could at least repay the money they took for their mother’s funeral.” Ghodeswar was the sole breadwinner in the family.

“Her husband is a painter and is an alcoholic. He doesn’t even look after the children. We were aware of this, so we decided to help the family. Everyone at the police station contributed and tried to help the family,” said Mane.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App