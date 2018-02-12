Woman claims UK national made ‘fake FB profile’, posted ‘obscene comments’

“… She came to know that an unknown person had created a Facebook account in her name. The unidentified accused had posted obscene comments, calling her a pimp who runs a sex racket,” the police officer said. “… She came to know that an unknown person had created a Facebook account in her name. The unidentified accused had posted obscene comments, calling her a pimp who runs a sex racket,” the police officer said. Related News Facebook confirms it is testing a downvote button, but only for comments

Facebook confirms it is testing a downvote button, but only for comments Facebook faces fine for allegedly violating Seattle’s ad transparency law

Facebook faces fine for allegedly violating Seattle’s ad transparency law Children seek acceptance on Web if they don’t get it at home: experts Mumbai Police has registered a case against a UK national after a woman alleged that he made a fake Facebook profile in her name. The accused had also been allegedly posting “obscene comments”, in which he referred to her as a procurer of prostitutes, police said. Earlier last year, the complainant had registered a case of rape against the UK national and had said the accused had been constantly harassing her.

“Our investigations showed that the complainant and the UK national were in a relationship between 2016 and 2017. She alleged that the accused had promised to marry her and said they would start a business together in India,” an officer from the Powai police station said.

The complainant, in her statement, said that after a physical relationship, he went back on his promise of marriage. After this, the complainant approached Thane City police station and registered a case of rape against the UK national, said the police.

In November last year, she noticed that an “obscene comment” had been posted below an article by her that was published online. After she checked the account details, the complainant said she realised that the account had been made in her name, police said.

“… She came to know that an unknown person had created a Facebook account in her name. The unidentified accused had posted obscene comments, calling her a pimp who runs a sex racket,” the police officer said.

According to police, the woman initially chose to ignore this. However, in December, she got an email from an account created in her name, saying that the unknown person had objectionable pictures of the complainant, which he would make public, police said. Later she also received an alert from Gmail, stating that an unknown person had tried to log into her account.

“The complainant strongly suspects that the UK national was behind the incidents, and is harassing her in order to make her withdraw the case. He allegedly wants to defame her image in public,” the officer said. Based on the allegations, the police have registered a case under sections 419 (impersonation) and 509 (word, act or gesture insulting woman’s modesty) of the IPC, as well as section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, against the accused.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App