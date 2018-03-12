Woman booked for ‘boarding coach for differently-abled, assaulting passenger’

“Other passengers and I told her multiple times to move from the compartment. When I asked her if she was disabled, she abused me,” said complainant Fatima D’Souza. “Other passengers and I told her multiple times to move from the compartment. When I asked her if she was disabled, she abused me,” said complainant Fatima D’Souza.

A 27-year-old woman was booked on March 8 for allegedly travelling illegally in a compartment meant for differently-abled passengers on a suburban local train. The woman also allegedly abused and attacked a differently-abled woman traveling in the same compartment. According to sources, the accused, identified as Trishala Dhegle, was traveling from Borivali to Bandra on a Churchgate-bound local. “Other passengers and I told her multiple times to move from the compartment. When I asked her if she was disabled, she abused me,” said complainant Fatima D’Souza.

Dhegle was then reportedly stopped from alighting in Bandra by the passengers. “I had already called on the helpline and she wanted to get away. When I tried to stop her, she hit me in the face and chest,” said D’Souza. At the Mumbai central station, a railway police team came to the coach and escorted her out.

“She has been booked under relevant sections of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. We have lodged a case and booked her,” said an officer from Mumbai central station.

