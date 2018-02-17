Woman ‘attempts suicide’ outside Mantralaya

A 65-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya on Friday evening. . (Express Photo) A 65-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya on Friday evening. . (Express Photo)

A 65-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide outside Mantralaya Friday evening. She is out of danger now, according to the police. The woman, Sakhubai Zalte, a resident of Chandvad taluka in Nashik, was protesting outside Mantralaya when she consumed a liquid substance at 5 pm, the police said. The police immediately rushed her to St George Hospital. Doctors on duty said her condition was stable. “We still do not know what poison she consumed. It has a cough syrup’s consistency. We are conducting a stomach wash, which is part of protocol in poison cases. She is responding well,” said a senior doctor.

The hospital will send samples of the substance found in her stomach for lab tests to ascertain which poison she consumed. According to the police, Zalte owns farmland in Vadgaon Bangu village and she had been protesting its encroachment. “She has been demanding an inquiry by the government into the encroachment of her land,” said an official at the Marine Drive police station. There have been a spate of suicide attempts in and around the state’s secretariat over the past few months. On January 22, Dharma Patil, an 84-year-old farmer, had consumed poison at the Mantralaya. He died a week later.

On February 7, Avinash Shete, a 32-year-old physically challenged man, who also had a grievance, tried to set himself on fire outside Mantralaya but the police managed to prevent it. On November 12, Dyaneshwar Salve, a 25-year-old farmer from Osmanabad, had climbed a parapet on the seventh floor and threatened to jump off. He was rescued after a two-hour drama.

Incidentally, Maharashtra is the first state where a government building has been forced to put up a safety net to prevent casualties due to people trying to jump off.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App