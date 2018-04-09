Woman arrested with 15 kg ganja in Wadala

The Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell arrested a 27-year-old woman with 15 kg ganja in Wadala on Saturday. The accused, Zeenat Shaikh, was caught near SIWS College in Wadala on Saturday night after the police received a tip-off that she would arrive there with a large quantity of ganja. A total of 15.38 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 3.07 lakh, was seized from Shaikh’s possession, the police said.

Shaikh, who lives at Marol in Andheri East, was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, police said. She has been remanded in police custody until April 10.

An ANC official said that Shaikh received the contraband from Nashik, adding that the police are on the lookout for an elderly man who is believed to be the supplier. “The accused was a drug peddler until a few years ago when she rose up the ranks to become a supplier. She supplies ganja mainly in Masjid Bunder and other parts of South Mumbai,” said the official.

Last month, the ANC had seized 500 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore after intercepting three men travelling in a pickup truck on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli. The men had picked up ganja from Maharashtra’s border with Telangana and were to distribute it to local drug suppliers in Mumbai. Two of the men arrested were from Nashik.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App