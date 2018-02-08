Woman arrested for ‘running prostitution ring’

A 60-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly running a prostitution ring at a housing society in Thane. Police said they rescued another woman and recovered a diary with details regarding all customers in the past two years. The Thane Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) raided a flat on the second floor of Manas Cooperative Housing Society in Charai, Thane. “The house had been converted into a brothel, with beds even in the kitchen. We also found contraband and unused boxes of condoms on the premises,” Inspector Ravindra Daundkar, head of AHTC, said.

The arrested woman was identified as Sumati Mahinkar, a widow living alone on the same premises. “She had three bank accounts and has close to Rs 1 lakh in total. She confessed that the business had been going on for the past two years,” Daundkar said.The police said the rescued woman had been working for Mahinkar for two months.

