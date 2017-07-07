Woman abducted by three men, raped: Cops

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly abducted from Charkop by three men on Thursday and taken to Malwani, where one of them allegedly raped her, police said. No arrest has been made yet. According to the police, around 7 am on Thursday, the woman stepped out of her home and was dragged into a car by two men. A senior police officer said that while one of the men drove the car towards Malwani, the other held her limbs and the third raped her. “The men then left her near INS Hamla and drove off,” said the officer.

According to the police, the woman returned home in an autorickshaw and informed her family about the sexual assault before approaching the police. A case of abduction and rape has been registered.

