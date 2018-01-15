Woman ‘abducted’, Bombay HC asks police to probe her phone call to husband

“We direct the investigating officer to conduct an investigation on the link given in the said application i.e. mobile number from which the petitioner (Chaudhary) has allegedly received a call from his wife,” the bench said. “We direct the investigating officer to conduct an investigation on the link given in the said application i.e. mobile number from which the petitioner (Chaudhary) has allegedly received a call from his wife,” the bench said.

THE BOMBAY High Court has directed the Navi Mumbai police to investigate a phone call received by the man whose 23-year-old wife was allegedly kidnapped by her family members due to their inter-faith marriage. Mohammed Iqbal Chaudhary (23), had written to the police last month, claiming that on December 24 he had received a call from his wife, who reportedly told him that she had been kidnapped by her family and that she was being kept in hiding by them in Kerala. He also claimed that his wife told him she was not sure of her exact location. Chaudhary sought for the police to trace the mobile number from which the call was made.

During the hearing on the habeas corpus petition filed by Chaudhary through advocate Hassnain Kazi before the HC last month, he submitted the application made to the police. The division bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice B P Colabawalla directed the police to investigate the case. “We direct the investigating officer to conduct an investigation on the link given in the said application i.e. mobile number from which the petitioner (Chaudhary) has allegedly received a call from his wife,” the bench said.

A police official from Vashi police station said while they had traced the number to a person and had gone to his residence, the house was locked. A team was also sent to Mangaluru, where Reshma lived with her family earlier, the official said.

On December 17, Reshma was allegedly abducted from Vashi in Navi Mumbai when she, along with Chaudhary, was walking outside a mall. Four unknown men came in a car and began assaulting Chaudhary, he has said. “They said that you have taken our sister. Leave her, we will take her back,” Chaudhary has claimed he was told by the men. They kidnapped Reshma and fled after which an FIR was registered with the Vashi police under sections including kidnapping.

Chaudhary, an assistant engineer, filed the habeas corpus petition before the HC last month claiming that he had complained to Mankhurd police multiple times fearing that his wife would be pressured to return to her parents’ home in Mangaluru and also of being harassed and threatened.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App