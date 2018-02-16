Woman, 5-year-old daughter killed in fire in Airoli

A 25-year-old mother of three died along with her eldest child, a five-year-old daughter, in a fire in Airoli in the early hours of Thursday. (Representational Image) A 25-year-old mother of three died along with her eldest child, a five-year-old daughter, in a fire in Airoli in the early hours of Thursday. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old mother of three died along with her eldest child, a five-year-old daughter, in a fire in Airoli in the early hours of Thursday. Police said the woman managed to save her younger children by throwing them out of the window and had gone back looking for her eldest daughter. Both died due to asphyxiation, said the police. According to the police, the fire broke out in a cosmetics and general store in Sector 3, Airoli, at 3.30 am. “By the time the fire brigade was alerted and could reach the spot, the fire had already spread to the first floor, where the family which owned the shop stayed,” said an officer from the Rabale police station.

The victims were Manju Chaudhary and Gayatri. The family included six people, including the three children. Manju’s husband Atmaram and his younger brother managed to save themselves. “According to neighbours, the two men broke the window and jumped out, while the woman threw her one-year-old baby and a three-year-old child at them from the first floor,” said the police officer. Manju had to go back inside to look for Gayatri, who was away from the window, said the police. “By the time Manju located her daughter, the fire brigade had managed to douse the flames at least near the main door to help them escape,” said a fire official. However, according to fire officials, the front door was locked from inside, and Atmaram and his brother, along with the firemen, tried to break it open. “When we finally managed to get in, both the mother and daughter had died due to the smoke,” said the fire official.

The police sent the two children who were flung out of the window to hospital for a check-up. “It prima facie looks like a case of short-circuit in the shop on the ground floor. Since the shop was a all-in-one novelty shop, it had plastic toys and containers of make-up, both of which are flammable. The fire spread and reached the first floor unchecked as everyone was asleep,” said senior inspector Pradip Tidar.

Meanwhile, the police are checking if the building had all permits to have a residential unit and a shop. “The main door of the house was behind the shop, and there were no exits otherwise. We will check with the civic bodies to do a survey of the area,” said an officer.

