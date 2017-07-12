Woman, 2 others held for ‘blackmailing men with rape case threats’

Picture for representational purpose. Picture for representational purpose.

A 25-YEAR-OLD woman has been arrested for allegedly blackmailing people by threatening to file cases of rape against them. Two more people have been arrested in connection with the case for allegedly helping the woman. Probe has been launched to nab two more persons from the same gang, said police.

Police said the woman has performed in the re-enactments of criminal cases in a popular TV programme. She, along with her accomplices Ravindra Shirsat (45) and Maya Sawant (50), was detained by Bhosari police when they had come to file a complaint on July 8. Officials became suspicious after their versions of the same story were inconsistent.

Senior Inspector Dilip Kulkarni of Bhosari police station said, “The probe has revealed that these suspects used to first collect information about their targets. Then, they would contact them on the phone. After making acquaintance, the accused used to start blackmailing the victims for money. We have arrested three persons so far and search is on for two others.”

Police have urged local residents to come forward if they have been blackmailed by the gang. “She has now told us that she had acted in a crime-related TV show in the past. We suspect the gang had duped several people in the same manner,” said an official.

