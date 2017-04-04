Within 10 months, Metro 7 moves to second stage of construction

The MMRDA intends to complete the line in three years and two months, and get the project running by 2019. The MMRDA intends to complete the line in three years and two months, and get the project running by 2019.

BARELY 10 months since work began on Metro 7, project contractors have finished building piers on several stretches of the alignment, and are ready to move on to the second stage of construction — erecting the viaducts. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to start erecting viaducts for the elevated Dahisar East to Andheri East metro corridor by next week.

“We will erect viaducts wherever pier caps have been constructed. We will begin the process from the stretch between JVLR to Mahanand. Our team is working hard to ensure the metro is completed in time,” said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner.

The MMRDA intends to complete the line in three years and two months, and get the project running by 2019. Metro One has taken seven years for completion. According to transport expert Ketan Goradia, the construction pace of Metro 7 is commendable.

“We can see fast work on the stretch. Normally, the construction of the elevated section takes about two years, but here, the entire Metro 7 is supposed to take around that time. When compared to the Metro 1, which took seven years, this is really fast. The credit for this goes to good coordination between different government departments,” Goradia said.

Meanwhile, pier erection on the 16.5-km alignment continues and is aimed to be completed by the end of the year. The MMRDA has directed its contractors to speed up work so that Western Express Highway commuters are not affected during monsoon. “We will complete pier erection by the end of the year and will begin work on the extension to Mira-Bhayander by December 2017,” said Darade.

Divided into three packages, the 16.5-km Metro 7 corridor with 14 stations is coming up at a cost of Rs 6,200 crore. Construction on the project began in October.

