With Shiv Sena support, BJP fields Prasad Lad for MLC bypoll

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded state BJP unit vice-president Prasad Lad for the Maharashtra Legislative Council bypoll, a move that has the support of alliance partner Shiv Sena. Lad filed his nomination papers on Monday in presence of leaders from both the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

This has ended the prospects of Narayan Rane in getting elected to the council through BJP support, and bagging a cabinet berth, amid stiff resistance from the Shiv Sena.

The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of Rane from the Congress party and his quitting as MLC a few months ago. After floating an independent party, the Maharashtra Swabhimani Party, Rane had joined the NDA. He was banking on the support of the BJP to return to the Legislative Council. However, the Shiv Sena was against the candidature of Rane, a known Sena baiter.

Sources in the BJP told The Indian Express, “The decision to field Lad was based on pragmatic politics, both in terms of ensuring smooth sailing through numbers and also keeping in mind the political challenges ahead for the organisation in Mumbai.”

Apart from ensuring a smooth victory for the BJP in the bypoll, Lad is expected to play a role in strengthening the Mumbai unit of the party.

The state Assembly, which would vote for the council candidate, has 288 seats. The BJP with 122 seats, the Shiv Sena with 63 seats, and 20 independents and small groups ensure Lad an absolute majority. The Congress (42) and NCP (41) together constitute just 83 seats.

BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve and Education Minister Vinod Tawde led the party members for the filing of nomination by Lad. Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, along with Milind Narvekar, the political advisor to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, were present when Lad filed his papers.

Lad had defected from the NCP to the BJP in April 2016. The BJP leadership’s decision to consider Lad instead of old loyalists like chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari, has led to heartburn among some sections in the party, though nobody has reacted officially.

A senior BJP leader, who did not wish to be named, said, “When a party is in power, aspirations also rise. Those who have been in the party for decades expect to get some post or seat. It is natural and happens in all political parties.”

The decision to field Lad was taken after a series of meetings by the top leadership led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, BJP state chief Raosaheb Danve and core committee members.

BJP insiders said they were initially considering Rane, but did not go ahead after the Shiv Sena protested tooth and nail.

The central and state leadership of the party decided not to allow any political uncertainty to foment for a lone council seat ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections (December 9 and 14) and the Winter Session of the legislature in Maharashtra beginning on December 11.

A senior cabinet minister, who was part of the meetings, said, “Had we insisted on Rane, it would have led to a Sena, Congress, NCP consolidation, which would have been politically detrimental to, and a loss of face for the BJP. Stretching the matter for a lone bypoll would have been unwise politics.”

