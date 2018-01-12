With parallel runways, Navi Mumbai airport could see 80 flights every hour

NMIA is set to be one of the few airports in the world, where aircraft are refuelled through underground pipes. “There would be no need for tankers to refuel jets,” the official said. (File) NMIA is set to be one of the few airports in the world, where aircraft are refuelled through underground pipes. “There would be no need for tankers to refuel jets,” the official said. (File)

The proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which will have parallel runways, is likely to handle up to 80 flights every hour once both runways become operational, according to senior officials of the City Industrial and Development Corporation (CIDCO). The congested Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) currently handles 48 flights per hour on an average, which on some days goes up to a maximum 51 flights.

The GVK Power and Infrastructure Ltd (GVKPIL) signed the concession agreement with CIDCO on Monday for forming special purpose vehicle (SPV) Navi Mumbai International Airport Private Ltd (NMIAL) that will build the new airport. While GVK will have to finalise a masterplan for NMIA within 90 days of signing the agreement, CIDCO has prepared an initial masterplan.

Officials said the parallel runways and rapid exit taxiways would give NMIA the capacity to handle more flights. The runways will be 4,000-m long and accommodate both widebody and narrowbody aircraft.

“Each runway will have two double rapid exit taxiways. There will be many entry and exit points on the taxiways. This will ensure minimum waiting time for flights,” said a senior CIDCO official.

In the first phase, NMIAL will construct one runway and a terminal building by 2019. “As there is ample space, there could be at least 80 gates,” the official added.

Also, NMIA is set to be one of the few airports in the world, where aircraft are refuelled through underground pipes. “There would be no need for tankers to refuel jets,” the official said.

Officials said the runway on the southern tip of the site would be constructed first as it lies at the base of Ulwe hill. “The runway on the southern side is likely to be constructed first. While discussions with the families are through, their movement to the new area needs to begin. It will happen gradually,” said Mohan Ninawe, chief spokesperson, CIDCO.

“We can comment on the development of the airport after we have submitted the final masterplan to the government,” a GVK spokesperson said.

CIDCO expects to use 200 hectares around the airport for commercial purposes. For smooth traffic movement, NMIAL will construct two entrances and exits.

As many as 2,700 project-affected families from a total 3,000 families are still to be rehabilitated. The agreement requires CIDCO to complete the rehabilitation in the next six months.

