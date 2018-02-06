With colourful murals, dhol-tasha team gives facelift to Titwala railway station

The wall art is dedicated to Chattrapati Shivaji and the Ganpati idol at Siddhivinayak temple. Deepak Joshi The wall art is dedicated to Chattrapati Shivaji and the Ganpati idol at Siddhivinayak temple. Deepak Joshi

With an aim to tell train passengers the story of Titwala through murals, members of the Shiv Martand Dhol Tasha Pathak of Titwala, a team of drummers and cymbal players, have given a facelift to Titwala station on the Central Railway. “Instead of the usual dull walls, we wanted them to reflect the rich heritage of Titwala. So, we painted the fort of Shivaji Maharaj and our historic Ganpati Mandir,” said Prajwal Poojari (22), a member of the group.

The wall art has been dedicated to Maratha leader Chhatrapati Shivaji and the area’s popular Ganpati idol at the Siddhivinayak Mahaganapati temple. Nilesh Ahire, another member, said the entrance to the station from the eastern side resembles a fort. “The stone structures are placed in such a way that it appears like a fort. We just painted it that way to make it more appealing.” The eastern side of the station has walls of stone. The corridor of the station also boasts a verandah, supported by bamboo poles and its shade is fitted with roof tiles. The team cleaned the walls and painted the semi-circular portion of the wall in red.

Upon entering the station from the eastern side, a painting on the side wall of a foot soldier playing a tutari (trumpet) is visible. It is followed by a painting of the Maratha leader, Chattrapati Shivaji, seated on his throne with his sword. Near the deputy station officer’s cabin is a painting of a dhol tasha team performing outside the Ganesh temple. Titwala attracts a number of devotees from the suburbs of Mumbai, especially during Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi and Ganesh Chaturthi, when thousands flock to Siddhivinayak Mahaganapati temple. Local people say the remains of an ancient temple were found inside the Ganesh Talao lake (close to the temple) during the rule of Peshwa Madhavrao I. When local people were drawing water during a drought, a Ganpati idol and the temple’s remains had been discovered. It was later placed in the temple by the Peshwas.

“We also painted the stairs in blue and yellow to make them look lively. The various paintings takes one back to the age of the Maratha rulers,” a team member said. The work that commenced around December last year was completed in a month by 50 volunteers. “We utilised the funds collected by playing dhol and tasha during Ganesh Chaturthi. It cost us Rs 2 lakh to hire painters,” said Nitesh Garate (27), a member of the group.

The volunteers were mostly youngsters born and brought up in Titwala. “Both my children and I took part in the initiative as we feel a deep connect with the culture of dhol tasha. They have been taking part in it since childhood and all 100 members of our group worked as a family for the makeover,” said Vijaya Palande (50). Commuters and others say the new look is appealing, as well as a tribute to history. “It is a unique effort of the local people of Titwala, as they have an affection for their station. They had approached us for permission and we granted it for the cause of the betterment of the station,” said V K Singh, the Deputy Station Manager of Titwala.

