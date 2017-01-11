With 11.3 mn followers, Twitter latest weapon in Mumbai police’s arsenal

Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Joint Commissioner of Police (law and Order) Deven Bharti with the Mumbai Police’s web development cell. Mumbai Police Commissioner Dattatray Padsalgikar and Joint Commissioner of Police (law and Order) Deven Bharti with the Mumbai Police’s web development cell.

MINUTES after a woman tweeted a picture of a man exposing himself to her on a busy suburban road and tagged the Mumbai Police in it, the information was conveyed to Bangur Nagar Police station. The man was nabbed the same day. Last week, a man tagged the Mumbai Police in a post with information on a child forced into labour. The information was relayed to the JJ Marg police station, and the child was rescued and the accused booked.

The Mumbai Police took a leaf from their Bengaluru counterparts when they launched a Twitter handle in December 2015.

However, in just over a year, their timely responses, whacky one-liners and Bollywoodesque drives have managed to impress and amuse many. The figures tell the story: with 11.3 million followers, the city police is way ahead of the first movers, the Bengaluru police, who have 5.25 lakh followers on Twitter. The Delhi city police has 93,900 followers.

Much of the credit for the success goes to the Mumbai Police’s web development cell. The team not only works round the clock in two shifts and tries to address complaints in real time, it also brainstorms on numerous campaigns, adding humour to humanise its presence in the virtual world. While complaints related to women, children and senior citizens top the priority list, officers say the maximum number of complaints pertain to traffic or by people not knowing what to do in a particular situation.

Daily, the team attends to 50-60 complaints. A detailed report on the complaints received and the action taken is drawn up every day, and reviewed by the Commissioner of Police. The team also has a dedicated WhatsApp group created to get permissions and approvals to deal with serious cases.

Recently, someone pasted an advertisement in local trains calling a woman a sex worker and sharing her mobile number. The young woman tweeted the picture, tagging the Mumbai Police. Dealing cautiously, the web team decided to ‘follow’ the victim on Twitter, and started a chat through the direct message option. The accused was nabbed within 24 hours. This tool of ‘following’ a complainant on Twitter is a trend set by the Mumbai Police.

“The web team comprises six to eight policemen who monitor the handle 24/7, including two from the traffic police department. The idea is to ensure that every complaint is addressed quickly,” says Dattatray Padsalgikar, Mumbai Police Commissioner. “We sometimes even follow the victims to directly reach out to them. Sometimes, if a case so demands, we ask them to share their mobile numbers. This way, we are able to communicate directly with them and resolve the issue as soon as possible,” he adds.

Other than the Mumbai Police, the Commissioner also has a dedicated handle – CPMumbaiPolice. “I monitor the handle and if I come across any complaint which requires our attention, I inform the team,” says Padsalgikar. An IPS officer who has served in the Intelligence Bureau for nearly 12 years before taking over as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Padsalgikar says one needs to keep up with the times. “A Twitter handle is different from the conservative tools of policing but one needs to keep up with the changing times. It serves as a platform to address grievances, so why not use it to our advantage?” said Padsalgikar, adding that he also retweets public utility messages.

Sunchika Pandey, the media consultant who works in tandem with the police web team, says they use a mix of humour, Bollywood and popular themes to reach out to citizens. “When Pokemon-go became a rage, we started a hashtag ‘Pokemon can’t go’ as there were reports of it causing accidents. It went viral. Similarly, we tweaked the popular TV show Game of Thrones to Game of Phones and a photo accompanied the text, reading “What we don’t know is usually what gets us killed!” Roads have never been the best place to play games! #RoadSafety”. It got a massive number of retweets,” says Pandey. “We also use Bollywood a lot as Mumbai is the country’s entertainment capital. We have done one-liner campaigns to deal with the drug menace and other issues using popular dialogues. They have all received good response,” Pandey says.

“The aim is to bridge the gap between the police and citizens, to bring them closer and break that barrier. Twitter has opened a new dimension of quick and effective interaction. In the future we intend to take it forward,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (law and Order) Deven Bharti.