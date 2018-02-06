With 1 corporator, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena vacates party office at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has vacated its party office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters. The move came after six of the seven MNS corporators defected to Shiv Sena, and their induction was approved by the Konkan Bhavan Commission last month. The MNS was sure that the six who defected legally belonged to MNS and they had challenged their induction to Sena at the Konkan Bhavan commission. Their induction was however approved by the Commission.

The six corporators of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) who defected to the ruling party in BMC, Shiv Sena, in October last year are now legally members of the Shiv Sena. The announcement of this approval was made by Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar at the civic general body last month. Sanjay Turde, the only corporator left with MNS in the civic body locked the office. “We have not received any notice from the BMC to vacate the office. We did it on our own as I am sure we would have received it very soon,” Turde said.

The office had recruited a peon and a clerk, Turde said, adding he will ensure the staff will get another job. Only those parties get an office at the civic headquarters, who have a party group in the civic body. With just a single corporator left, MNS stands ineligible for a party office at the civic headquarters.

After the induction of six MNS corporators, Sena’s strength in the BMC has increased from 84 to 93 of the 227 corporators. The BJP is a close second with 83 and support from three independents.

