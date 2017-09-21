Wiser after August 29 deluge: Shantidwar society residents park cars on high ground

In the August 29 flooding, areas like Shantivan, Shantidwar and Shrikrishna complex in Borivali east were under eight feet-deep water (Representational Image) In the August 29 flooding, areas like Shantivan, Shantidwar and Shrikrishna complex in Borivali east were under eight feet-deep water (Representational Image)

Fearing an August 29-like flood situation, residents of Borivali’s Shantidwar society on Wednesday rushed to park their cars in safer places. Memories of August 29, when 11 cars parked in the compound of Shantidwar society got washed away, still haunt the locals.While residents of Shantidwar and Shantivan societies parked their cars at Abhinav Nagar and other areas which do not face waterlogging, residents of Dahisar Gaothan, who live on the banks of the Dahisar river, decided to stay with relatives in Borivali and Kandivali.

With alerts on heavy to very heavy rain doing the rounds on social networking sites, residents recalled the August 29 flooding and destruction and loss after water gushed into their homes. Areas like Shantivan, Shantidwar and Shrikrishna complex in Borivali east were under eight feet-deep water.

“After the retention wall of the river collapsed, water level rose till the first floor at the Shantidwar complex, ruining homes in and everything inside them. Water receded only on August 30, leaving behind heaps of muck around residential buildings,” said Sakshi Malhotra, resident and committee member of Shantidwar building.

“This time, we covered all gaps under our doors with cardboard packings to prevent muck from entering our music academy. After August 29, it took us almost two days to clean the walls, floors, furniture etc. Musical instruments worth lakhs were damaged,” said Vijay Worlikar, co-owner of Achievers Music Academy located on the ground floor of Shantidwar building.

Residents of Dahisar gaothan living near Dahisar river shifted to homes of relatives. “Last month, our homes were flooded during Ganesh Chaturthi. There was no warning. But this time, we were alerted by neighbours and decided to lock our homes and move for a week,” said Kalpana Bhoir, resident of Dahisar Gaothan. Assistant commissioner of R central ward Atul Rao said: “There was a little waterlogging on Tuesday night. Water receded by Wednesday evening. The water level in Dahisar river rose but it was not overflowing.”

