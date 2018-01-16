Winter gets warmer as temperature rises in Mumbai

In BMC-run hospitals, there was a slight spike in cases of common cold, with running nose and cough. BMC’s health department however records no data on common cough and cold. In BMC-run hospitals, there was a slight spike in cases of common cold, with running nose and cough. BMC’s health department however records no data on common cough and cold.

The city continued to experience a warmer winter on Monday with the minimum and maximum temperatures remaining above normal. The Santacruz observatory of India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees, four degrees above normal, and a maximum of 33.1 degrees, three degrees above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 22.5 degrees.

Skymet Weather attributed the rise in minimum temperatures to the change in wind direction. Currently the humid and warm winds from the southeast are blowing over most parts of Maharashtra leading to an increase in temperature. The highest minimum temperature for the month in the last decade was recorded on January 3 and January 12, 2010 and January 28, 2014 at 22.3 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the city experienced the second highest minimum temperature of the decade at 21.8 degrees.

According to the IMD forecast, temperatures are likely to remain the same till Tuesday after which there may be a slight decline in temperatures. During last week, the city experienced some extreme weather, ranging from the coldest day of the season to the second highest temperature in a decade. Last Monday, on January 8, the city had experienced the season’s coldest day with the minimum temperature dipping to 13.6 degrees, four degrees below normal.

The fluctuations in weather is leading to increased illnesses among people. Dr Shahid Barmare, general physician in Kurla, said cases of cough and cold have escalated in the last three-four days. “We are seeing about 30 per cent rise in respiratory infections. None have shown serious infection. The cases are getting tackled at the outpatient department,” he said.

He added that sudden change in weather leads to increased viral infection. In BMC-run hospitals, there was a slight spike in cases of common cold, with running nose and cough. BMC’s health department however records no data on common cough and cold.

Doctors suspect that with erratic temperature changes, cases of respiratory infection and cold may escalate in the coming days. “Currently, days are hot and nights are getting chillier. This is leading to cold in patients,” a BMC doctor said.

Meanwhile the air quality in the city also saw a dip on Monday with Air Quality Index (AQI) levels touching 253. As per data recorded by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), of the 10 observatories in the city, six – Borivali, Malad, Andheri, BKC, Mazgaon and Colaba – recorded very poor air quality with PM2.5 levels ranging between 302 and 316. Navi Mumbai also experienced poor air quality with PM 2.5 level at 271. On Sunday the AQI slightly improved to moderate at 190 as compared to the poor AQI of 218 on Saturday. On Friday it was just as bad with AQI at 237.

