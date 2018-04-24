Will revoke land notification, claims Sena minister; CM Fadnavis says not govt’s decision

Shiv Sena Industry Minister Subash Desai, who was present at the rally, announced that he was set to revoke the land acquisition notification, issued last year, to stop the process to acquire 16,000 acres for the country’s first biggest green field oil refinery in Konkan. Shiv Sena Industry Minister Subash Desai, who was present at the rally, announced that he was set to revoke the land acquisition notification, issued last year, to stop the process to acquire 16,000 acres for the country’s first biggest green field oil refinery in Konkan.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asserted that his party would not allow the west coast oil refinery and Jaitapur nuclear power plant to come up in Konkan region against the wishes of the local residents. Addressing a public rally at Rajapur in Ratnagiri district in Konkan, Thackeray also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to relocate the projects to Gujarat or Vidarbha.

Shiv Sena Industry Minister Subash Desai, who was present at the rally, announced that he was set to revoke the land acquisition notification, issued last year, to stop the process to acquire 16,000 acres for the country’s first biggest green field oil refinery in Konkan. In Mumbai, Fadnavis was quick to respond. “Subash Desai has expressed his personal view. It is not a decision of the government. The government will take a decision keeping in mind the larger welfare of the people of Konkan and Maharashtra.”

“The decision to cancel the notification rests with the high-powered committee lead by chief secretary. There is no such proposal seeking cancellation of the project with the committee,” he added.

Thackeray, stoking the Gujarat versus Maharashtra sentiment, said at the rally: “When villagers are opposed to the project, how and why was the Centre thrusting the project on Konkan… The project would serve the interests of outsiders — Shah, Modi and Jains. It would be at the cost of the Konkan villagers.”

He exhorted villagers to keep an watch on the “dalals” from Gujarat who are eyeing a large parcel of Konkan land to earn money. Urging villagers not to give up an inch of land for the refinary project, Thackeray said: “If Modi and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan are so concerned about the oil refinery, let them take the project to Gujarat… Or let the chief minister take the project to his hometown Nagpur in Vidarbha…”

“We will also not allow Jaitapur nuclear power plant (at Ratnagiri) in Konkan,” he added. When contacted, Konkan Refinery Sangharsh Samiti chief Ashok Valam said, “We are opposed to the oil refinery as it would be environmentally hazardous. This would affect farmers and fishermen in the villages.”

The Sena, which has always retained upper hand in Konkan, reckons that BJP, along with Maharashtra Swabhiman Party lead by Narayan Rane, pose a political challenge in the 2019 elections. A source in the BJP said that while Sena’s concern was limited to winning Konkan, the BJP has to honour the international treaty. “Moreover, the decision taken by the Manmohan Singh government for Jaitapur nuclear power plant cannot be scrapped just because it was taken during the Congress regime. Nor would it reconsider the West coast refinery project, which is the world’s biggest project, bringing in Rs 3 lakh crore investment and jobs for one lakh people.”

“Initially, when the decision was taken by the Centre, Union Minister Anant Geete, who represents the Sena in NDA, did not object. Similarly, when the state government initiated the process, none of the Sena ministers in Maharashtra objected,” said another BJP leader.

When contacted, Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil said, “The Shiv Sena has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a villain. Now, does it imply that it is also part of the dirty picture… playing a side role in the BJP.”

Ridiculing Thackeray’s series of ultimatums to the BJP, a senior Congress leader said: “They have no courage to walk out of the BJP government. They have made a double century when it comes to serving empty ultimatum the BJP… It is evident that Thackeray wants the best of both world. But people of Konkan cannot be fooled by such rhetorics.”

The Sena’s timing to object to the protest has raised eyebrows within the party. “We should have been more cautious. We cannot have our own industry minister supporting the project till April 22 and then suddenly taking a opposite stand because the party president has decided otherwise. Such flip-flop could hurt the party’s image,” said senior Sena minister.

