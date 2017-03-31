Will probe irregularities in tree-cutting: Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Thursday said a probe would be conducted into irregularities in tree-cutting in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the period between 2010 and 2016. While stating that “strict action” would be taken against violators, Fadnavis said, “A web-based model will be evolved to keep a record of every tree, and also track the progress of replantation drives launched after infrastructure projects.” He was responding in the Assembly to allegations by BJP and Shiv Sena members that illegal tree cutting was being allowed to favour developers.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said, “In Nahur village in Mumbai’s suburbs, illegal tree cutting was sanctioned by the civic corporation to favour developer Piramal Realty. In the past five years, more than 25,000 trees were chopped to pave way for Piramal projects.” In an indirect dig at the Sena, he added: “Now that 3,000 trees have to be replanted for Metro services, some are protesting.”

