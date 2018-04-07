Will not allow damage to Soli Sorabjee bungalow: Aashiana developer to Bombay High Court

Soli Sorabjee Soli Sorabjee

In response to a petition filed by former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee and his son Jehangir Sorabjee, who is the head of the department of Medicine, Bombay Hospital Institute of Medical Service, the developers of a high-rise under construction next to their Napean Sea Road bungalow has assured the Bombay High Court that they would take precautions to ensure no damage is caused to surrounding premises on account of their construction.

The undertaking filed by Harresh N Mehta, director of Rohan Developers, stated, “The work of putting up a fresh three-layered safety net over the property of the petitioner for their protection and for the protection of the residents of the buildings and the public in general, is already in progress and the said safety net will be maintained by us and shall be cleaned from time to time. All other necessary safety measures are and will be taken to protect the petitioner’s bungalow as well as other surrounding premises.”

Accepting an undertaking from developer Rohan Lifespaces, stating that necessary precautions would be taken for safety of the occupants of structures on plots adjoining Aashiana, the 32-storey under-construction tower, the court disposed of the case. The Sorabjees had filed a petition in February stating that their bungalow Hill Side Villa at Napean Sea Road adjacent to Aashiana, had been damaged on account of construction material falling from the higher floors of the building.

The construction of Aashiana started in 2006 and throughout the period of construction and till date damage had been caused to their bungalow, the Sorabjees contended.

A division bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice RI Chagla accepted the undertaking tendered by the developer. The bench said that if there are any grievances in future, then the petitioners should approach the Assistant Commissioner of ‘D’ Ward. “The Assistant Commissioner should immediately look into it and take action in accordance with the law,” the bench said. The bench also said that if their grievance is not addressed by the Assistant Commissioner then they can approach the court.

The petitioners said that on October 1, 2015, a member of their family had complained to Malabar Police station stating, “a big cement slab was thrown on the roof of the petitioner’s bungalow damaging the tiles.” On March, 2016, a long steel rod crashed onto the roof of the bungalow from one of the higher floors of Aashiana and it pierced the bungalow’s tiled roof. Sorabjee informed the Municipal Commissioner about the damage and sought an investigation and corrective measures to ensure safety. The petition further states that in May, 2006, the Municipal Commissioner informed the petitioners that BMC staff had visited the site and their inquiry revealed that non-existence of a safety net had led to the incident.

Another incident was reported on August 5, 2016, when a large portion of cement plaster came crashing down from the 30th floor of Aashiana, which damaged the roof of the bungalow, the staff quarters, the car shed and four cars, the petitioners said. The petition states that the builder Rohan Lifespaces had agreed to repair the damage but despite numerous reminders no work had been carried out. Another complaint was made to Malabar Hill police on May 22, 2017, regarding a window of the Aashiana building.

