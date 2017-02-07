Will join Congress campaign: Kamat

In a relief for the Congress party in Mumbai, former Union minister Gurudas Kamat said Monday that he would rejoin the party’s election campaign in the city. Kamat, who is also a general secretary with the All India Congress Committee, has been publicly criticial of Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam and had announced that he was “withdrawing from the election process due to Nirupam’s negative attitude”. Kamat had also announced that he won’t campaign in Mumbai while being available for elections in other parts of the state.

But on Monday, he appeared to have changed his mind.

“The party stands a good chance in this election. In the interest of the workers and the party’s candidates, I have withdrawn my stance. I will campaign for the candidates wherever required,” said Kamat.

Kamat’s rethinking has come as a relief to the party, which has been wracked by infighting in the build-up to the poll campaign. “Each and every leader in the party is requested to campaign. After all, this is an election that the Congress is contesting,” said Nirupam.

Kamat, however, has not buried his differences with the Mumbai party president.

“He (Nirupam) has not done anything to win the elections for us. He did not take everyone into confidence and the ticket distribution was done in a non-transparent fashion. But the workers of the party and the candidate cannot be held responsible for this,” Kamat said.

Nirupam, on the other hand, refused to comment on Kamat’s barb. Last June, Kamat, who had earlier announced his resignation from the party, had withdrawn it.