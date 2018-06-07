Will ensure four city rivers are cleaned within two years, says Environment Minister Kadam

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam (File phtoto) Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam (File phtoto)

Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said that city’s four rivers will be cleaned within two years. Speaking at an event on water management on Wednesday. “In another two years there will be no dirty rivers in the city. We will take two years to clean Mithi and only around a year to clean the other three rivers. We will be planting around one lakh trees on the banks of the Mithi and people will be able to go boating in it.”

According to Kadam, almost 80 per cent of the river cleaning is completed and only around 20 per cent is left. “We have removed 10,000 slum encroachments from the banks of the river and only 9,500 is left. We will remove them after the monsoon. Where we have cleared the encroachment we have constructed walls on two sides,” he said.

He has similar plans for Dahisar, Poisar and Oshiwara and other polluted rivers of the state. “We have 27 polluted rivers in the city. We will be working immediately to reduce pollution in at least 18 of these rivers.We can do this if we get the monetary assistance to clean them,” he said.

Also present at the event Dr P Anbalagan, Member Secretary, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said, “We need at least 100-150 cusecs discharge in a river to keep it alive. We also need to have around two to three Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) on the river. BMC plans to construct one but as a state we have a huge potential for treatment of water.”

Kadam said he will ensure there is no pollution in Mahul area of the city and within two months and will be taking action on that front. The event was organised by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board along with German organisation, Messe Frankfurt.

