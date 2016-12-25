Will continue to do my job as a true administrator, says Tukaram Mundhe

Beleaguered Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, against whom a no-confidence motion was passed by its corporators, has said he would continue to serve the society as a true administrator. Beleaguered Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, against whom a no-confidence motion was passed by its corporators, has said he would continue to serve the society as a true administrator.

Beleaguered Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, against whom a no-confidence motion was passed by its corporators, has said he would continue to serve the society as a true administrator. Mundhe was in middle of a controversy after a no-confidence motion was passed in October this year by NMMC corporators and was perhaps the first time in the history of the civic body that such a motion was passed against the commissioner. NMMC is controlled by the NCP.

The corporators had cited Mundhe’s ‘autocratic behaviour’ and ‘the humiliation meted out to the Mayor and other corporators’ as the main reasons behind the admission of the motion.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had later suspended the execution of the no-confidence motion and had also sought a report from the Mayor, which is yet to be submitted.

Addressing a gathering at an event in a local college, Mundhe said he is determined to achieve his goal of serving the society and does not gets bothered by the hindrances.

He also guided students on cracking competitive exams and said the change in pattern in IAS exam in every two-three years has turned out to be fruitful.

“I do not have a role model. But there have been people whom I admired, be it T Chandrashekar (former IAS officer) or T N Seshan,” he said.

When asked about speculation of him being transferred doing rounds in the social media, Mundhe told PTI that such rumours crop up every now and then.