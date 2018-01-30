Wife dies of snakebite, man ‘commits suicide’

A 45-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his wife died of snakebite in Ulhasnagar. The couple worked as labourers at a construction site. Sources said the woman was bitten around 15 days ago and the man had been unable to take her to a hospital in time. Tukaram Wagh was admitted to the Central Civil Hospital on January 28, police said.

“He ingested some poisonous chemical. Even though he was brought to the hospital in a semi-conscious state, he was declared dead soon after,” said officers from Hill Line police station. According to the police, Wagh’s wife Kantabai (38) died of a snakebite on January 13. “They had been living at the site where they were working. On the night of January 12, Kantabai was bitten by a venomous snake. While Wagh realised it the next morning, he did not have any money to take her to a hospital. By the time he managed to take her to the civil hospital, she had passed away,” said an officer privy to investigation.

After the death, Wagh went to his native village from where he returned to the city on January 27. “He returned after performing her last rites. But he had not been working and seemed unwell. On January 28, we asked him to go and sleep in his hut. But when he didn’t emerge after many hours, we went to check on him and found him in a bad condition,” said a worker at the construction site on which the husband and wife worked. The Hill Line police have registered an accidental death report in the case, sources said.

