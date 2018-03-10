WIAA rally on March 25 to celebrate Women’s Day

As part of the annual event celebrating International Women’s Day, the Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) has organised “Women’s Rally To The Valley” in support of women’s safety. This year, the rally would be organised on March 25. It will start from Mumbai and end at Lavasa near Pune.

The rally would be flagged off at 6.30 am from National Sports Club of India (NSCI), Worli. Around 1,000 women in 200 cars are expected to take part.

Registrations for the rally would be conducted online and from WIAA offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Bhuj and Goa. The registration closes on March 21.

