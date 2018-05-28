What’s the e-way bill & the issues facing transporters

In April, the state had implemented the first leg of the anti-evasion measure by rolling out e-way bills for inter-state transports of goods. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) In April, the state had implemented the first leg of the anti-evasion measure by rolling out e-way bills for inter-state transports of goods. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

Maharashtra moved into the second leg of Electronic-way or e-way bill implementation on Friday by rolling out e-way bills for intra-state transport of goods. This means that e-way bill will be generated and has to be carried by transporters for moving any goods worth more than Rs 50,000 within the state.

Under the GST regime, a common portal was created for e-Way Bill generation where a unique e-Way Bill number is assigned to the dealer, the recipient and the transporter — leaving no room for tax evasion.

In April, the state had implemented the first leg of the anti-evasion measure by rolling out e-way bills for inter-state transports of goods. Within two months of implementation, Maharashtra has seen 1.75 lakh dealers registered on the e-way bill portal, according to A Shaila, joint commissioner of state tax border check post. Over 3,700 transporters in the state, too, are registered on the portal.

“The process of generating an e-way bill is very simple. It can be done on the website in a few simple steps. Transporters only have to fill in simple details such as mode of transport and vehicle number. Only in case the dealer has not generated the e-way bill, the transporter has to generate one,” said Shaila. Currently the state records over 1 lakh bills generated a day on an average, which she says is one of the highest in the country. However, it is lower than the daily average of neighbouring states which have fewer transporters enrolled on the portal. In April, Shaila had issued letters to dealers asking them to adhere to the e-way bill process or face action in case of evasion.

When asked about the teething problems in the implementation of e-way bills, Shaila said the state department of Goods and Services Tax had set up helpdesks for dealers as well as transporters on registration, enrolment and generation of e-way bills. “Regular training and massive camps are held across the country by the department as well as the traders’ associations,” she said.

The e-way bill was introduced along with the new Goods and Services Tax last year as an anti-evasion measure in bulk consignment transports. Earlier, under the Value Added Tax (VAT) regime, bulk transports were monitored by Way bills — it was mandated that every consignment was to be accompanied by a ‘Delivery Note’, which were issued from the VAT offices, which were reconciled at the end of every month through a utilisation statement. However, massive evasions were recorded and in many cases consignments were detained at check posts on frivolous grounds.

