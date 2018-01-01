What’s new in the New Year in Mumbai

People gather at the Gateway of India to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Sunday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) People gather at the Gateway of India to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Sunday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Cleaner Mumbai

Taking ahead its Swachh Mumbai Mission in the new year, the BMC will aim make the city open defecation-free (ODF) by constructing over 18,000 public toilet blocks. The civic body has decided to build two and three-storey toilets to overcome space crunch. Wherever it is not possible to connect the toilet to sewer lines, the BMC plans to built septic tanks. The BMC is planning to issue work orders by January 15, 2018. The estimated cost of constructing 18,818 toilet blocks is Rs. 376 crore.

First Textile Museum

Mumbai will also get its first textile museum in 2018. The BMC will begin constructing the museum at United Mill compound in Kalachowkie in February 2018. The textile museum will be spread across 16.3 acres of land, of which 14 acres will be used for construction and the rest to beautify the area.

Dock Revival

In a major infrastructure push, the Mumbai Port Trust is expected to complete the second phase of its planned revival of the historic and ageing Sassoon Dock in Colaba. By March 2018, the port trust plans to lay two-lane roads and organise the movement of vehicles in and out of the dock. It also plans to begin paid fishing excursions in order for tourists to experience first-hand the journey of fish from the sea to the market. In its first phase, the MbPT undertook a massive cleaning of the dock, and regulated solid waste management, apart from helping up the Sassoon Dock Art Project with St+art India, that has proven a huge tourist attraction.

Mandatory Rural Stint

In a serous shake-up in medical education, beginning 2018-19, medical students completing their MBBS graduation degree will face an additional academic year in which a year-long rural stint will be made compulsory to obtain the degree. The move will increase the duration of the degree from four to five years. While the Maharashtra government’s decision will fill several vacant posts of medical officers in rural and tribal areas where healthcare services are handicapped due to lack of doctors, medical students have not taken well to the compulsion to serve in rural areas.

New Rule For PG Studies

Several students who wish to pursue post-graduation courses will first have to work for a year before they can appear for specialisation in any field of medicine. Initially, the move was supposed to be implemented in 2017-18 NEET exams, but after discussions, the government decided to push the deadline by another year.

Pianist Karan Joseph Pianist Karan Joseph

Chargesheets To Be Filed

In 2018, the Mumbai Police is also expected to file reports in some of the most controversial cases of the year gone by after finding no prosecutable evidence. The Crime Branch is likely to submit the final report in the death of the pianist Karan Joseph, in which it will put on record if anyone is responsible for his demise in September. Apart from this, the police are likely to file a chargesheet in the case of riot inside Byculla Women’s Jail in August where nearly 200 inmates went on rampage after the custodial death of fellow inmate Manjula Shetye.

Hunt For Call Centre Scam Masterminds

The Crime Branch is also looking for masterminds responsible for operating call centres in Goregaon and Malad where employees allegedly cheated American nationals by posing as officials of the Internal Revenue Service. It busted the call centres in November this year and has made over 20 arrests so far.

Relief For Comedian

The cyber police station is likely to close the case against Tanmay Bhatt of the comedy collective AIB after an FIR was registered against him for tweeting a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a dog filter.

IN THE COURTS

Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey Journalist Jyotirmoy Dey

Verdict In J Dey Murder

Among significant developments expected in the city’s criminal courts, the special MCOCA court it likely to pass its judgment in the murder case of senior journalist Jyotirmoy Dey. The trial is in its fag end, with the prosecution having already completed its arguments.

New Developments In Sheena Bora Case

In the Sheena Bora murder trial, the cross-examination of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai likely to conclude and other witnesses will be examined. Among the possible witnesses is Rahul Mukerjea, son of accused media entrepreneur Peter Mukerjea.

Malegaon 2008: Charges To Be Framed

In the 2008 Malegaon blast case, the trial court is likely to frame charges. The new year may see the beginning of the trial in the case with the differences in the chargesheets filed by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad and the National Investigation Agency likely to play out further.

