WhatApp group helps police solve Dharavi murder case

THE DHARAVI police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a murder case in which a 32-year-old man had been shot dead on Monday. A WhatsApp group, run by Bihar natives residing in Dharavi, helped police to identify the victim as Zia-ul-Haq Hussain.

The police then identified his younger brother as the accused in the case and arrested him from Kalyan railway station. Another accused in the case was, however, absconding.

Additional Commissioner of Police (central region) R D Shinde said, “We have arrested Sana-ul-Haq Hussain (27) for firing at his elder brother Zia-ul-Haq in Dharavi on Monday. The accused claims it was a monetary dispute between the siblings that provoked him to kill his brother. We are, however, not completely convinced by the motive and interrogating him further.”

DCP Praveen Padwal said a police team on bandobast duty for Holi was informed about a person’s body lying at Sangam galli in Dharavi on Monday afternoon. When the team reached the spot, they found a bullet wound on the person’s head and two empty shells. There was also kerosene smeared on the person’s body, indicating the killer had planned to burn his body, said Padwal. “There was nothing we found on the person to identify him. No one in the area knew him,” Padwal said.

Inspector Sadanand Rane, who is investigating the case, said, “We took his photo and started circulating it in the WhatsApp groups that locals in Dharavi operate. Someone on the WhatsApp group ‘Bihari friends’ identified the person as residing in the Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area of Dharavi.” He was identified as Zia-ul-Haq, a carpenter working on sets of television shows. He resided with two brothers in Dharavi.

The police then recovered his mobile number and checked the numbers he had dialled. It was found that hours before the murder the victim had spoken to his younger brother Sana-ul-Haq, a Bihar resident, several times. Sana, who resides at Motihari in Bihar, had come to the city a few days back. The police procured his photograph and showed it to a witness, who identified him as the person who had shot at the victim.

Police teams then went to several railway stations and found the 27-year-old in a train headed to Bihar at Kalyan.

As per the police, Sana has confessed to the murder and said it was due to a financial dispute that he killed his brother. He told the police that his friend had given him a stolen mobile phone to sell it. He gave the phone to the deceased. While his brother sold the mobile, he did not give the money back, the accused claimed. The two had an argument over the issue following which Sana shot him dead, said an officer.

The police have also named Sana-ul-Haq’s friend, who was present with him at the time of the murder, as accused.

