What do residents think on cleanliness? BMC to conduct survey soon

After failing to appeal to residents through its mobile application “Swachhata” and upgrade its ranking at the Swachh Survekshan, a national cleanliness survey, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to conduct a survey across the city to take residents’ feedback on cleanliness.

Despite several efforts to make the city open defecation free and roping in with actor Salman Khan as Mumbai’s face for the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Mumbai ranked 29th in the list of 434 cities surveyed for cleanliness in 2017.

Last year, it featured among the top 10 list.

From declaring the city open defecation free, night sweeping at few places to bringing back clean-up marshals, the BMC seemed to be putting in all efforts.

The Swachhata-MoHUA app that aims to connect urban local bodies with people to identify and solve local waste management issues, has just 8,741 registered users, although the target was to get 1 lakh downloads.

The central government, under the SBM, will conduct the next edition of Swachh Survekshan in January 2018. A total of 2,000 points are up for grabs during Swachh Survekshan 2018, of which 150 points will be reserved for the usage of the Swachhata app. For this, 1 lakh user registrations for the app are expected.

The civic body will now take public feedback on cleanliness in the city with the help of an NGO.

“Around 25 volunteers will be visiting different public places across the city and collecting feedback. It will help us understand what more we can do to make the city clean, besides understanding the expectations and demands of the people,” said Vijay Singhal, the Additional Municipal Commissioner, BMC.

Apart from the Swacchata app where people can post pictures of any civic issues they are facing, the civic body has also started a 24X7 control room at BMC’s engineering complex that is dedicated to issues and complaints pertaining to cleanliness and other civic issues in the vicinity.

“The complaints would be forwarded to the departments concerned for redressal. A department would have to address the issue within 12 hours of receiving a complaint. The complainant would also be informed about the status of the complaint through the mobile application,” Singhal said.

The move will encourage more people to register with the Swachhata app, he said.

