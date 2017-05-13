Western Railway signs MoU with Amnesty to provide gender sensitisation training to railway employees

THE WESTERN Railway (WR) signed a MoU with Amnesty International, a human rights organisation, on Friday to provide gender sensitisation training to its employees and promote issues of women’s safety on station premises. Under the five-year contract, railway officials would be trained on gender sensitisation and to interact with commuters to identify safety-related concerns.

It is an extension of a pilot programme launched in 2016 under which jingles encouraging female commuters to report sexual harassment were played inside trains. According to railway officials, 15,000 commuters had participated following which the WR decided to convert it to a long-term collaboration. “The vision of this collaboration is to create positive behavioral and attitudinal change in the society by raising awareness,” said a senior WR officer. In the collaboration between May 2017 and 2022, message would be communicated through various railway spaces and networks.

