Mumbai: Reward for brave RPF constable who saved boy at Naigaon station

A Railway Police Force constable has been rewarded for saving the life of a seven-year-old boy who fell into the gap between the platform and a moving train at Naigaon station in Mumbai on Friday night. Constable Sunil Napa showed a quick presence of mind as he dived on the platform to pull the boy from jaws of death.

Western Railway, in a tweet, praised the constable and announced the reward on Sunday. “Brave WR RPF Constable makes a sliding save. WR awards him. Encouragement & wholehearted appreciation pour in from people with warning/advice not to board or alight from a running train,” the post read.

On Friday night, the boy had slipped into the train-platform gap while boarding a running local at Naigaon station. The boy and his mother were running towards the train to board it. While the mother fell on the platform, the boy fell in the gap. Napa, who was following them, had seen them running on the platform and sensed that something could go wrong.

As soon as the incident took place, the constable dived and grabbed the child, pulling him out. Some other male passengers who were present also helped Napa to rescue the child. The whole incident was captured in CCTV cameras.

