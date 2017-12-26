Western Railway guard for 30 yrs learns a new skill

Jagannath P onboard the first AC local on Monday. Express Photo Jagannath P onboard the first AC local on Monday. Express Photo

Jagannath P has been a guard in the Western Railway (WR) for 30 years. On Monday, his duty was nothing like any train he had been on. With the click of a button, Jagannath controlled the entry and exit to the first AC local train that plied between Borivali and Churchgate.

“All the dignitaries were sitting for the first ride of the train. I had to take care that no commuter gets hurt. I have been witness to commuters rushing after a local train to catch it. Thus, I ensured the AC train halts longer on the platform after the doors are closed so that commuters do not crowd near the footboard,” Jagannath said.

At 10.33 am, the train chugged off from Borivali carrying political leaders, senior railway officials and members of the press. Jagannath claims he was asked by other passengers to open the doors at the station because they wanted to get in.

“I could not give that command as opening the door could have delayed its punctuality. I am happy that the door closure concept has finally been introduced in the train,” he added. He is excited to get feedback from the talk back system if the need be.

“I was careful to instruct the motorman to start or stop the train after all have boarded or got off. Commuters must stay away from lingering around at the footboard area for safety,” he added. The motorman of the inaugural ride of the AC local train was Shailesh Gedam. Officials said due training was given to motormen and guards to drive the AC local.

