Western Express Highway: 60% barricades to be removed before monsoon, says MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) proposes to remove at least 60 per cent of the barricades from the Western Express Highway (WEH) before the onset of monsoon. This will ease the traffic congestion on the arterial road, said Pravin Darade, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA. “We will be clearing the barricades from the road wherever we have completed construction activities. We plan to remove 60 per cent of the barricades before monsoon,” said Darade.

The MMRDA has already removed some of these girders and they propose to remove them all by the end of the year. “By December, the civil work will be completed and all barricades will be removed. The corridor will be opened to public by the end of 2019,” he added. Speaking about the traffic woes on the WEH, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP), Amitesh Kumar said, “The MMRDA will be removing most of the barricades where they have completed their construction.”

MMRDA expects to remove most of the barricades for Metro 2A before monsoon. “Most of the barricades on Link Road will also be cleared before monsoon. It will also be completed around the same time but a little later than Metro 7. “By May 31 we propose to remove barricades for at least six kms on the Link Road. This will be in different areas where we have completed our work so that traffic can move smoothly for that distance. We have removed it for around 500 metres,” said a senior MMRDA official.

