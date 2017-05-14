Mumbai: Weekends made more exciting with night treks

Night treks are organised in Prabalgad, Harishchandragad and Rajmachi — all in and around Mumbai. Express Night treks are organised in Prabalgad, Harishchandragad and Rajmachi — all in and around Mumbai. Express

After a long week at work, Rahul Mistry looks forward to his weekends. Unlike the usual partying, dining out and movies, Mistry likes to spend his weekends alone in the midst of nature and for that he has found his favourite getaway, night-time treks. “I do not like to spend my weekends in crowded places. Instead, I prefer to go camping in small groups. Around three to four years ago, I began going for night treks and it is the perfect way to spend the weekend,” says Mistry, an artist and a freelance photographer.

Organised by several trekking groups, people are taken to different spots around Mumbai for an overnight experience. They are especially popular in the summers as people can enjoy a weekend getaway while avoiding the scorching heat.

“With the heat, it is difficult to go on day treks in summer. With pleasant weather at nights, it is easier to climb. So, most people opt for night treks during the summer,” explains Sarfaraz from Treks and Trails.

The adventure group has organised a trekking trip to Kalsubai, the highest peak in Maharashtra, this weekend. The trekkers gather at Kasara station around 11 pm from where a jeep takes them to the base camp. The group begins its ascent on the hill around 2.30 am to reach the peak by sunrise. It is the view from the 1,646 m peak that draws many enthusiasts to it. Apart from the peak of other mountains, on clear nights one can also see the milky way from this strategic location. While descending, the trekkers are treated to some local breakfast by villagers at the base camp.

Night treks are also organised in Prabalgad, Harishchandragad and Rajmachi — all in and around Mumbai. “There are more than 300 trekking spots in Maharashtra and around Mumbai itself, there around 50 spots,” says Mahesh Kumar from Ramblers India. While these night trekkers walk with the help of torch light, The Tern Travellers enhances the experience by organising Moonlight Treks. Planned with the help of moon charts, these trips happen only twice or thrice a year as they have to wait for a full moon night that falls on a weekend. “Many groups organise night treks but we wanted to do something different. So we provide trekking trips under the natural light of the moon.

These have to be scientifically planned as we have to consider many factors like timing, direction and even the destination. Our ascent has to be from the east or the north east heading to the west or south. Otherwise, we will not be able to walk under the moonlight,” says Nabeel Ansari from The Tern Travellers.

Ansari says that for moonlight treks, Kothaligad and Prabalgad are the ideal spots as they are easy climbs for everyone and also because they do not have much green cover. Forested areas cover the moonlight defeating the purpose of the trek. “The moonlight here is so bright that it looks like it is still evening. People come prepared with torches but they are amazed to see the brightness of the moon. With the city lights we do not get to see the natural brightness of the moon,” explains Ansari.

But the night also brings with it challenges. “We sometimes tend to lose our way at night in dense forests and take wrong detours. To avoid this, the trek leaders should have done a good survey of the area and also ensured that everyone – beginners and experienced trekkers – are visible and together,” says Mahesh Kumar. Ravindra Bindre, a business professional, from Mumbai, however, pointed out a benefit of night trekking. He says the darkness keeps the fear of the unknown at bay. “Since we cannot see too far at night, we trudge forward without fear. But in the day when we see a steep climb or a sharp descent, we are afraid to go ahead.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now