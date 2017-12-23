Week after slab collapse in Zaveri Bazaar killed four: Police register FIR, book developers for endangering safety of workers

A week after a slab collapsed in a building undergoing repairs in Zaveri Bazaar killing four labourers, police have booked the developers carrying out the work. On Friday, L T Marg police station filed an FIR against the site supervisor and other employees of M/s Chavan Corporation, which was carrying out repairs at Shimpi Chawl in Zaveri Bazaar.

According to the police, the firm illegally broke a section of the ground plus five structure on December 15, which caused a large portion of the building to collapse. Sixteen workers were in the building at that time and four were killed.

According to the police’s complaint, the site supervisors took no care for the safety of the workers and knowingly put them in harm’s way. The police have booked employees of the firm with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code.

