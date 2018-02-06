Week after bomb hoax email, police hunt for sender

Close to a week after the Mumbai Police received an email with warning regarding explosives placed at Hinduja Hospital and Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, the suspect is yet to be identified. The only lead with the police is the email address and phone number of the sender.

On January 30, the web cell of the Mumbai Police received an email claiming that a person named Zahid Khan would place bombs at both places the next day. The bomb detection and dog squads were called in and searches were conducted at the airport and the hospital on Wednesday night. It was only after several hours that the email was declared a hoax.

The police said the cellphone number of the sender, mentioned in the email, has been switched off since last week and an unknown person had sent the mail to create tension in Mahim. An officer at Mahim police station said that so far, the only suspect is the person in whose name the phone number is registered. “We are trying to identify the sender of the email,” said Milind Idekar, the Senior Inspector, Mahim police station. The police have booked an unidentified person under sections of the Indian Penal Code for giving false information and attempting to spread discord between communities.

