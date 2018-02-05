‘We must protect our religion, only then will world walk with us’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi addressed the concluding session of the 6th International Centre for Cultural Studies’ International Conference and Gathering of the Elders in Uttan on Sunday. Delivering his keynote address, he stressed on the importance of preservation of the culture of Hinduism. “If religion is eradicated from India, there will be no religion in the society at all. Thus, India is important. We must work towards eliminating the obstacles. We must be aware of our roots and principles. We must protect our religion only then will the world want to walk with us,” Joshi said. He stressed how there’s no concept of conversion in Hinduism. “Once I met a sant-mahatma (saint). There was a discussion on people trying to convert others to make them Muslims and Christians. Why don’t Hindus do it? He gave a good answer… that by birth we are Hindu, we later become Christians,” Joshi said.

“There is one more thing we need to remember,” he said, adding: “Truth is not established by the majority. It has its own power. That is why we don’t need to get bahumat (majority). The truth is the truth.”

Referring to delegates from 30 countries who attended the conference, Joshi said, “It is the role, the duty of Bharat to unite all these people and protect their identity. They expect Bharat to stand with them because it is a country that stands on its principles. We will play a major role in their protection. But for that we should be very strong. And to build a Bharat that strong, the responsibility of those calling themselves Hindu increases.”

Speaking on the “power of Hinduism”, Joshi said, “Hindus not only tolerate but also respect other religions of the world. Our ancestors went to different parts of the world without carrying any arms. Nobody went from this country to invade or expand our boundaries of the country. Our ancestors went to win the hearts of people. We, as Hindus, are proud of this.” He claimed that consumerist way of life was an “animal way of living”. “We have the values of life, ethics in our life, otherwise there will be no difference between man and animal. The present generation must continue to practice the traditions to ensure the coming generation continues with the practice. In India, good individuals are weak and bad ones are strong. We must work towards making good stronger and turn bad ones into good,” said Joshi.

Speaking on the occasion, State Culture Minister Vinod Tawde said, “In the next 25 years, India will be the youngest country… We should prepare the youth so that they remain attached to their soil.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App