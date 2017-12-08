We must have economic growth with jobs: Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee Pranab Mukherjee

ECONOMIC GROWTH without creation of jobs cannot be the objective of a country like ours, the former President, Pranab Mukherjee, said in Mumbai on Thursday. He added that the Union government must keep this in mind while presenting the Budget.

“We must have growth with jobs. There must be a balance of job creation between urban and rural unemployment,” said Mukherjee who delivered the keynote lecture at the 25th Economic Convention of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate Board. The lecture, held at R D National College in Bandra, kicked off the convention themed on Demonetisation: A monetary policy.

“In recent figures available, there have been reductions in unemployment ratio in urban areas but the imbalance is prominent in rural areas. Therefore, I hope the government, particularly the finance minister, while presenting the Budget, will take note of this,” said the former President.

Mukherjee said that education would act as a tool in achieving social justice, a directive principle of the Constitution. Social justice is a right and not a gift from the ruler, he added.

“Social justice is not possible without empowerment. Empowerment is not possible without entitlement and entitlement is not a mere expression of goodwill. Entitlement must be backed by legal enactment,” said Mukherjee.

Empowerment and entitlement backed by legal enactment are necessary to provide social justice, the former President said.

