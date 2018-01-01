Kamala Mills fire: We are setting up system for complying with fire safety norms, says Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran) Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

The suspension of five officials for lapses in giving permissions to the restaurant where 14 died in a fire has been followed by demolition of illegal structures in pubs and eateries across Mumbai. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta tells The Indian Express what else is on the anvil in the new year

After the devastating fire in Kamala Mills Compound, there is an overwhelming sentiment against the lack of fire safety apparatus in Mumbai’s hangouts. People are asking why they should pay for irregularities by owners and the BMC.

I agree. While the city’s fire-fighting infrastructure is very good, we haven’t put a proper system in place for the compliance with fire safety norms. Regular fire safety audits must be conducted in all commercial establishments. So we have now decided to split the city’s fire services into two. There will be a fire-fighting wing, and then there will be a separate wing, which shall be responsible for the inspection of the premises before issuing fire NOCs (no-objection certificates), and ensuring compliance of all fire-safety standards. In order to conduct regular audits, we have plans to involve private fire service providers for inspections of premises. All this will be done within the next ten days.

The government wants to promote the nightlife culture and the city’s status as an entertainment hub. But we do not seem to have adequate fire safety regulations for pubs, discotheques, lounges, and bars. Should these not be put in place first?

We have codified fire safety guidelines for commercial establishments. We are planning to revised them suitably. But there must be self-compliance as well. We have been asking hotels and restaurants to declare to their patrons that they are fire-compliant. Such facilities must also ensure that their staff is adequately trained in fire management and evacuation drills.

The civic machinery has now swung into action with demolitions. How sustainable is this demolition drive?

I can assure you that the demolition action won’t stop. All those who have committed illegalities would be acted against. No one would be spared. While you can blame civic officials for these illegalities, there is also a case of self-compliance. Let me also tell you that civic officials found to have abetted an illegality will be dealt with strictly. I have already suspended five civic officials following the tragedy.

What is the progress on prosecuting BMC staffers indicted for corruption earlier, such as in the roads scam?

There was a detailed departmental inquiry into the roads scam. They delayed the inquiry — there was collusion in that also. But the inquiry report was finalised this week. There are 100-odd engineers who will face action in the first phase of the road scam, and another 80 in the second phase. So about 200 engineers will face penalties. I have asked for a break-up of how many of these engineers are liable for minor penalty and how many for major penalties. The report is clear. It names the engineer, the time period he was involved and what fault was found, how much crust of the road was missing, how much extra was paid, etc.

Now a break-up will be complete in a week or two of how many face what action, ranging from termination, dismissal from service, reversal of position, stoppage of increments with or without future effect, warnings, censures, delayed promotions etc. As for prosecution, while we filed an FIR, it does not name anybody — it says engineers and contractors. The Mumbai Police is investigating our people too, the court is also looking at the chargesheet. So the criminal case goes on and criminal liabilities will also be fixed. We fix administrative lapses, whether there is criminal liability fixed depends on how best the police can find a money trail.

What are the key things Mumbai will see in 2018 in terms of better civic infrastructure?

What we have been doing and will continue is to move big-ticket projects and simultaneously also move deliverables that are immediate. So we need to get the roads going. We have sorted out issues with contractors, the engineers, the designs. We used to dig roads all the way down, now we are doing milling and carpeting where the surface has worn out. Where we spent Rs 3,000 crore annually on roads, now we are spending Rs 1,000 crore annually, plus driving quality is better and there are fewer traffic disruptions due to road digging. You should see road works showing results this year.

Simultaneously, the coastal highway plan is proceeding. January 15 is the last day for price bids, work orders are to be given by February-March. And by April, work will kick off at three different points simultaneously.

Similarly, on garbage, we should start our waste-to-energy plant at Deonar dumping ground, a 750 metric tonne-per-day plant. We should be able to start the closure of the Mulund dumping ground. And we are setting up a construction and debris plant to process construction waste into building material, an important facility for a developing city. While these are big projects, we are also pushing composting. From 9,000 tonne per day, we now handle only 7,000 tonne per day, and by December 2018 my target is to bring that down to 6,000 tonne per day. And that’s the sustainable level for Mumbai, not the projection two years back of 9,000 tonne per day going up to 14,000 tonne per day in a few years.

Will Mumbaiites have a better experience on the sea-fronts?

For beach cleaning, we are going for almost 100 per cent mechanisation. Tenders are out and in two months we will see mechanised cleaning of beaches. Also, payment for contractors is now on the basis of weight of garbage picked. Citizen involvement is always welcome for awareness, but we may not need citizens to actually pick up garbage from the beaches.

Also, today out of 3,750 million litres a day of drinking water supplied, 2,700 million litres a day is dumped untreated into the sea. There is only initial removal of debris. We are setting up six sewage treatment plants that will process 2,700 million litres a day. That will lead to a huge improvement in the marine environment. Tenders are to be floated in 15 days. In three months, we should be able to get it off the ground. In the next phase, as we see success, we will move to tertiary treatment of sewage so that it can be used for non potable use, thus improving marine environment and also reducing demand for water.

Today, we are facing notices from the Central Pollution Control Board on our sewage discharge. We have been telling the Government of India for two years to give us discharge standards. We now have it, and it’s achievable.

The hawkers who are removed keep coming back to the pavements.

We are trying to send the message that footpaths are not for business. Footpaths are for walking. There is a Town Vending Act and the process of getting suggestions and objections on marking out hawking pitches is under way. Once we are able to get the hawking zones marked, we hope citizens will complain when hawkers do business from non-hawking areas. In another three to four months, that will kick off.

