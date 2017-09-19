Waterways tops Nitin Gadkari’s priority, rail comes next

Gadkari was speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Annual Convention at Nariman Point in Mumbai covering subjects like the development of infrastructure which includes ports, inland waterways, roadways and logistics in the country. (File) Gadkari was speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Annual Convention at Nariman Point in Mumbai covering subjects like the development of infrastructure which includes ports, inland waterways, roadways and logistics in the country. (File)

UNION Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari Monday said the use of roads must be discouraged and road commute must be the third preferred mode of transport after waterways and railways. He made a reference to how the existing roads could prove insufficient for the increasing number of automobiles in the country. “The use of roads must be discouraged for the benefit of the nation. If the same does not happen, traffic congestion will not come down in spite of building more roads and flyovers in the city. I took at least 45 minutes to reach the venue in Nariman Point from Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai on a Monday afternoon,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari was speaking at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce Annual Convention at Nariman Point in Mumbai covering subjects like the development of infrastructure which includes ports, inland waterways, roadways and logistics in the country. He was referring to the rise in number of vehicles and automobiles on the roads as compared to the number of driving lanes in the country.” “Considering the increase in number of automobiles in the country every day, we would be directed to make one new lane per National Highway (NH) every three years. This would perhaps increase the total length of the NH from an estimated 96,000 kilometers at present to 2 lakh kilometres in total. This would increase the total cost by at least Rs 80,000 crore for the projects,” he said.

According to official figures received from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, 53,700 vehicles were registered across the country on a daily basis in 2016, up from 53,100 daily in 2015. Mumbai alone sees an addition of two lakh vehicles on its roads on a yearly basis, with two-wheelers doubling in the last ten years. “The number of automobiles in the country has increased manifold. In fact, each of my staff who work on constructing these roads own at least two vehicles. Almost everybody is buying a private vehicle but there is hardly any parking space for cars. If I build one extra lane per NH, the total cost of construction would increase by at least Rs 80,000 crores. Is this beneficial to the country?” he added.

Gadkari further compared the traffic situation of Mumbai to a developed metropolitan city like New York, to explain how traffic situation could aggravate in years to come. “Once in New York, an acquaintance tried to offer me a lift while I was on the road. I politely refused and preferred to walk. If enough measures are not taken, Mumbai too may become like that,” he added. Gadkari emphasized on how technology could encourage and develop the use of public transport in the city. Replacing the use of petrol and diesel with that of cleaner fuel like Biofuel and Methanol in vehicular transport must be encouraged, he added.

“I am willing to support bus utility Briahnmumbai Electric Supply and Transport and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation for the use of electric buses. By the end of December 2017, electric bikes, rickshaws and cars will be available. In Mumbai, Volvo has the engine to run buses on Methanol. I am ready to start a pilot project in the city with Methanol manufacturers which could replace the use of petrol and diesel with Methanol that could reduce cost of transport by almost 50 per cent,” he added.

Gadkari further emphasised on using Methanol in fuelling ships, compared to diesel. Commenting on the scope of road projects in the state, he said that land acquisition was a big hurdle. “Almost Rs 3 lakh crore worth projects in Maharashtra are stuck due to land acquisition issues. We have thus agreed to start work on the projects only after 60 per cent of the land is available,” he added. Work on the Mumbai-Vadodara Expressway could also commence by October-end, Gadkari claimed.

