Waterlogging: Uddhav Thackeray calls for better co-ordination among city agencies

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Subhash Desai at Mayor Bungalow in Dadar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Subhash Desai at Mayor Bungalow in Dadar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Dilip Kagda)

BLAMING the heavy rainfall for Tuesday’s waterlogging across the city, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that better co-ordination among various agencies in Mumbai was needed for proper management of such situations, rather than politicking over the damage. At a press conference, Uddhav said the situation was much better on Tuesday as compared to the 2005 deluge. “In 2005, nobody was able to move for 2-3 days. It was not the same picture yesterday. The water started receding after the pumping stations were put in to force, the rains stopped and the high tide receded. We can deal with nature to a certain limit. Even if we spend crores, we will not be able to raise the height of the city above sea level. That is a fact,” he said, speaking at the Mayoral bungalow after chairing a meeting of civic officials and others.

Responding to a query on how long waterlogging would be blamed on heavy rains alone, Uddhav said, “We have improved certain things after the 2005 deluge and will make further improvements if there is any scope.”

Meanwhile, leaders from various parties slammed the Shiv Sena, which has been in control of the BMC for nearly two decades. Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP president and Bandra (West) legislator, said the ruling party in the BMC should apologise to Mumbaikars and the civic body should give compensation to people who have suffered losses. Dhananjay Munde, leader of the Opposition in the legislative council and NCP legislator, said the Sena and BJP are both responsible. “Uddhav had said there would be no waterlogging. What happened to it? Where did the thousands of crores go? An inquiry by a retired judge should be conducted into the money spent on nullah cleaning,” Munde demanded.

At the press conference, the Sena president said there was a “9 km-deep cloud build-up” over the city. “Had it erupted yesterday, the situation could have been worse. Luckily, it did not happen,” Uddhav said. He announced health camps by the Sena from Thursday to help tackle water-borne diseases. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta stated that 60 percent of Tuesday’s rainfall occurred in two hours. “Out of 325 mm rainfall, 180 mm rainfall, almost 60 percent, occurred between 3 pm and 5 pm. During the same time, there was also high tide. Besides, more than 50 mm rainfall was recorded in an hour at 26 locations. Around 100 mm rainfall was received in an hour at 8-10 locations. waterlogging was reported in these areas,” said Mehta. Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena president, blamed the Metro Rail work for waterlogging in Bandra (East) and BKC. “Last night’s waterlogging in our area was because BKC Metro work, as debris was dumped, blocking the drainage outlet,” he tweeted.

Sanjay Nirupam, Mumbai Congress president, blamed the Sena and BJP for Tuesday’s floods. “The Sena and BJP have failed in running the corporation effectively and they should give up power,” said Nirupam.

