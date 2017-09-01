Waterlogging brings its price down to Rs 50 lakh, ‘Allah wala bakra’ awaits buyer

The goat has an unusual brown spot underneath its neck that resembles the Arabic symbol of ‘Allah’. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala) The goat has an unusual brown spot underneath its neck that resembles the Arabic symbol of ‘Allah’. (Express Photo by Tabassum Barnagarwala)

In the cluttered Deonar abattoir in which over a lakh goats jostle for space in the 64 acre property, sprawled royally on a wooden platform is “Allah wala bakra” as a waving banner announces. The 15-month-old spotted goat has an unusual brown spot underneath its neck that resembles the Arabic symbol of ‘Allah’ on its white fur. “This is sent to us by god,” owner Kapil Sohail says. He came all the way from Ajmer to put the goat up on display on Wednesday in Deonar abattoir. “It took us four days to travel from Ajmer till here. I reared this goat in my house,” he says.

Ahead of Bakri Eid, Sohail priced the goat at Rs 1,00,00,786. By Thursday, its owners said thousands had come to see the goat but no one purchased it. “The heavy rains have dampened the market. Every customer is asking for a lower price because goats got wet in Tuesday rains. But we did not let our goat get wet,” Kapil said.

On Tuesday, when heavy rains flooded the abattoir and its 1.18 lakh goats and 5,700 buffaloes, Kapil had erected a temporary shed and placed a wooden table to mount his goat. “I got wet, but my goat was safe,” he says. By Thursday, he and his father decided to slash the price by half. “Eid is drawing close. We can’t take risk,” says Gopalrao Sohail, Kapil’s father. The goat is now priced at Rs 51,00,786.

In two days, several maulvis and qazis have come to see the goat. Several “exclaimed” at the distinct allah mark that the goat’s neck showed, the owners say. “They all showed interest but kept bargaining,” Sohail said. The father-son duo bring over 40 goats every year to Deonar for Eid. In Ajmer, Gopalrao works as a painter and rears goats in his house. He has been selling goats for seven years.

Back home, they currently have 25 goats. “But we got only one to sell this time. Because it’s worth a lot,” the 50-year-old says. With Friday left before Eid arrives, they are hopeful some religious person will agree to buy the goat. “We may reduce the price if someone really intends to buy,” Gopalrao said.

The abattoir has recorded sale of 39,881 goats since August 21. A single goat ranges between Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000. Due to heavy rain that drenched the goats, the prices have dipped by Rs 2,000-8,000 since Wednesday.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App