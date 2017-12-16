‘Water-tight project’: MMRC allays flooding fears during monsoon, says Metro 3 will be safe

To prevent seepage of rainwater through tunnels, Metro 3 will have special gaskets between segments. Express To prevent seepage of rainwater through tunnels, Metro 3 will have special gaskets between segments. Express

As worries mount over the possibility of flooding in the underground Metro 3 corridor during the monsoon, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has said it would be safe during the rains. Calling it a “water-tight project”, Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director, MMRC, said: “Metro 3 corridor runs at least 25 m below the surface and is a water-tight project where seepage and or clogging of water is impossible.”

In a recent letter by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to the Guzdar Scheme Residents’ Trust in Khar explaining the reasons for constructing Metro 2B as an elevated corridor, it said: “It should be noted that in the case of heavy rains when the city’s roads get flooded, all at grade systems and underground systems get severely affected. During the heavy flooding in Mumbai a few days back, it was only the elevated Metro and monorail which continued functioning without any interruption. Underground metro, in such heavy floods, would be likely to get affected despite all necessary precautions”.

However, S K Gupta, the Director (Projects), MMRC, explained that the underground Metro has been designed to ensure there is no flooding. “We identify ways in which water can enter the tunnel and plug them. It is part of our design philosophy,” he said.

Entry of rainwater is possible through several points and shafts. But these would be constructed at least 60-90 cm above the 100-year flood level. “The maximum flood levels were recorded during 2005. Since it is a recent event, we have all the data,” said Gupta.

The only exception would be at Hutatma Chowk where the station entry would be constructed 60 cms above the flood level — the lowest among the 26 underground stations. “Since it is a heritage area, we do not have much space there. But as an added precaution, we will place flood gates at the station,” Gupta added.

To prevent seepage of rainwater through the tunnels, Metro 3 will have special gaskets between segments. “These are made of hydrophilic material, which will swell when it comes in contact with water, preventing any seepage,” said Gupta. If water still enters the tunnel, it would be collected through a chain of drains and eventually pumped out. “The entry of rainwater might cause some nuisance but it will not flood the metro. It can easily be pumped out and swept dry,” he added.

