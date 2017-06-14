Water level in lakes double than last year in Mahrashtara

Owing to poor rainfall in 2015, the BMC had to impose a 20 per cent water cut on residential properties, and 50 per cent on commercial properties. Owing to poor rainfall in 2015, the BMC had to impose a 20 per cent water cut on residential properties, and 50 per cent on commercial properties.

IN contrast to the scenario last year when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had to impose a 20 per cent water cut, the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai already has more than double the quantity of water recorded last year courtesy the early onset of monsoon. After less than a week of rainfall, the seven lakes have 2.73 lakh million litres of water. Tansa lake has received the highest amount of rain after Monday’s thundershowers.

On June 13 last year, the lakes had only 1.24 lakh million litres of water. The total capacity of the lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres and the lakes had exceeded the figure last year.

Owing to poor rainfall in 2015, the BMC had to impose a 20 per cent water cut on residential properties, and 50 per cent on commercial properties. It also stopped supply to swimming pools from August 2015 till mid July last year. According to officials from the hydraulic engineering (HE) department, for a normal supply of potable or drinking water, the city requires a stock for 304 days, which needs to last from the beginning of October until the end of July. On October 1, 2015, however, the available supply was only going to last for 243 days.

After the city received around 56 mm rainfall between 9.30 pm and 10.30 pm Monday, the data recorded by the HE department indicated that all seven lakes received rainfall. “The monsoon season has begun on a good note. While Tansa lake received 103.20 million litres Monday, Middle Vaitarna received 73 million litres,” said an official. On the same day last year, barring Bhatsa lake that received around 10 mm, no lake received any rain. Currently, Bhatsa lake has 318 million litres of water, the highest stock.

