Water Conservation Department Data On Jalyukta Shivar: Number of water tankers in drought-hit villages decline

Data from the department of water conservation shows a steady decline in water tankers in drought-hit villages where Jalyukta Shivar works were completed. In 12,000 villages which have become water reliant, only 152 tankers were needed during the four months of summer this year.

Data for the same period in these villages during summer in 2015 was 6,140 tankers.

In 2016, tanker deployment came down to 1,379 and in 2017, they dwindled to 366. By the end of summer this year, it was all time low of 152 tankers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis initiated the Jalyukta Shivar in 2015. Of the total 40,913 villages, 25,000 villages were drought prone. According to officials in the water conservation department, “The total villages where Jalyukta Shivar work has been undertaken are 16,521. The total projects in these villages were 4.98 lakhs.”

Fadnavis said, “The success of Jalyukta Shivar is public partnership. It has become a mass movement where villagers lend support through physical labour (shramdan) and monetary contributions. There is a great sense of ownership to the project which makes its unique and sustainable.”

According to sources in the water conservation department, “The total expenditure incurred on 4.98 lakh works in 16,521 villages does not exceed Rs 7258 crore in three years.” Public contribution for the project for last three years was Rs 630.62 crore. The number of projects completed through public participation was 10,522.

