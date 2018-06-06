WATCH VIDEO: Phone explodes in man’s pocket at Mumbai restaurant

The incident took place on June 4. (ANI video grab) The incident took place on June 4. (ANI video grab)

A man sustained minor burn injuries when a mobile phone exploded in his shirt pocket while he was having lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai’s Bhandup area. The incident, which happened on June 4, triggered panic among the restaurant patrons. CCTV footage accessed by news agency ANI shows the man spring to his feet and pull the phone out of his shirt pocket before it explodes. The explosion left the dining area enveloped in thick smoke. It is unclear what phone brand he was using. The man was later admitted to a hospital, ANI added.

#WATCH: Mobile phone blasts in man’s pocket in Mumbai’s Bhandup. (Source: CCTV Footage) (4.6.2018) pic.twitter.com/2oC9uudHq6 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

