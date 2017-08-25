Watch LIVE: Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan 2017

Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE streaming: Watch 24×7 streaming from Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal Lalbaugcha Raja LIVE streaming: Watch 24×7 streaming from Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai today welcomed Lord Ganesha with the deity’s idols installed in lakhs of households as well as in pandals across the city. This year marks the 125th celebration of the festival after freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak called upon the people in 1892 to turn the private, household festival into a gala event.

We bring you LIVE footage from Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal where people stand in long queues to offer their payers to Lord Ganesha. The other prominent pandals are Keshavji Naik Chawl at Girgaum, Mumbaicha Raja, Parelcha Raja, Andhericha Raja and Tilak Nagar mandal. While big mandals perform the immersion on the last day, small organisers and people setting up the idols at home generally do it either after one-and-a-half day, third, fifth or seventh day.

WATCH THE LALBAUGCHA RAJA LIVE STREAM FOOTAGE BELOW:

